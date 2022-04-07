Waco firefighters, multiple agencies responding to large brush fire in McLennan County

The Waco Fire Department is responding with multiple agencies to a large brush fire as homes were evacuated in McLennan County.

The large brush fire is located between Quail Haven Culpepper Roads. Houses between the 100 block to the 400 block of Quail Haven on Wortham were evacuated, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Waco units said they are responding with McLennan and Bosque County agencies to the 14700 Block of Wortham Bend Road. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called around 2 p.m. to help.

Firefighters were able to stop the progress of the fire just one-eighth of a mile away from the houses.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the fire is 25 acres in size and is zero percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.