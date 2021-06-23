Waco Fire responding to structure fire in 11200 block of Buzzard Gulch Dr

WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11200 block of Buzzard Gulch Dr.

The call came in around 9 am Wednesday morning, units on the scene say smoke is coming from the house.

Waco Fire says there was extensive damage in the living room area and smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported and no one was home at the time of the fire as the family is out of town.

No other information was made available.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 11200 Block of Buzzard Gulch Dr. @WacoTXFire units on the scene of smoke coming from a house. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) June 23, 2021

