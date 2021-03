WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department is responding to a rollover crash with entrapment on N. Valley Mills Drive and Franklin Avenue.

Waco Fire units are on scene of a vehicle rescue near N. Valley Mills Dr. / Franklin Ave.

According to Waco Fire, the crash is a rollover accident with entrapment.

Please avoid this area.

