Waco Fire on scene of oil spill from 18-wheeler accident on I-35

WACO, TX — An 18-wheeler accident has caused an oil spill on I-35 near Valley Mills Drive, according to Waco Fire.
Waco Fire units are working a hazmat situation on S. IH-35 between S. Valley Mills Dr. & S. New Rd. (Northbound).
Waco Fire units and the HazMat Team are operating at an oil spill from an 18-wheeler accident, the department tweeted.
Please avoid this area.
HAZMAT SITUATION - S. IH-35 between S. Valley Mills Dr. & S. New Rd. (Northbound). @WacoTXFire units & HazMat Team operating at oil spill from an 18- Wheeler accident.
— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 5, 2021