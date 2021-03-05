Menu

Waco Fire on scene of oil spill from 18-wheeler accident on I-35

Waco Fire Department
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 05, 2021
WACO, TX — An 18-wheeler accident has caused an oil spill on I-35 near Valley Mills Drive, according to Waco Fire.

Waco Fire units are working a hazmat situation on S. IH-35 between S. Valley Mills Dr. & S. New Rd. (Northbound).

Waco Fire units and the HazMat Team are operating at an oil spill from an 18-wheeler accident, the department tweeted.

Please avoid this area.

