WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department is operating a hazmat situation in the 600 block of Lenox Ave.

In a tweet, Waco Fire said it has units and a hazmat team operating at a 2" natural gas line break.

No other information is available at this time.

HAZMAT SITUATION - 600 Block of Lenox Ave. @WacoTXFire units and Hazmat Team operating at a 2” natural gas line break. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) July 19, 2021

