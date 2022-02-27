Waco fire: Family displaced following large blaze Sunday afternoon

WACO, Texas — A Waco family is displaced following a large blaze that also damaged a neighbor's home, said Waco fire.

Around 1:14 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to 913 Hubert Street on reports of a structure fire, according to the Waco Fire Department.

Upon arrival, the first units noted heavy smoke emitting from the residence.

The fire is reported to have started outside before reaching the residence and spreading inside the attic, said Waco fire.

The fire was extinguished around 1:29 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The neighboring residential home experienced "minimal damage" to its exterior, said Waco fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and its investigation continues.