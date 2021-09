WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is working on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment.

The incident happened at North New Road and North Valley Mills Drive.

Waco Police Department and AMR are also on the scene.

VEHICLE RESCUE - N. New Rd. / N. Valley Mills Dr. @WacoTXFire units operating at an MVC with entrapment. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) September 23, 2021

