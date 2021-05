WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department is responding to a Hazmat situation at S. 12th St. and Dutton Ave.

Waco Fire units along with the Hazmat team are operating at a 2" natural gas line cut.

No other information has been released at this time.

HAZMAT SITUATION - S. 12th St. / Dutton Ave . @WacoTXFire units and Hazmat Team operating at a 2” natural gas line cut. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) May 18, 2021

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!