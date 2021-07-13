Waco Fire Department on the scene of multi-vehicle crash with entrapment

WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department has units on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of E. Waco Dr.

In a tweet, Waco Fire says units are on the scene of a rollover multi-vehicle crash with entrapment.

No other information was made immediately available.

VEHICLE RESCUE - 1800 Block of E. Waco Dr. @WacoTXFire units on the scene of rollover MVC with entrapment. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) July 13, 2021

