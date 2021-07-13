Watch
Waco Fire Department on the scene of multi-vehicle crash with entrapment

Waco Fire Department
Waco Fire Department
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jul 13, 2021
2021-07-13

WACO, TX — The Waco Fire Department has units on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of E. Waco Dr.

In a tweet, Waco Fire says units are on the scene of a rollover multi-vehicle crash with entrapment.

No other information was made immediately available.

