Waco Fire currently working scene of gas leak in 300 block of S. 11th Street

WACO, TX — Waco Fire and hazmat teams are currently operating at the scene of a gas leak.

The hazmat situation is occurring in the 300 block of S. 11th Street.

Waco Fire says some streets are closed in the immediate area.

No other information was made available.

