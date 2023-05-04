Waco family calls for change as drivers continue to crash into front yard

WACO, Texas — A Waco family is calling for new safety measures on the road after a driver crashed into their front yard for the third time in 18 months.

Alli and Luke Russell said they don't feel safe in their home that faces the end of Washington Avenue at 30th Street.

Since last January, they've had three drivers end up in their front yard. The latest happened just this week.

On Wednesday night, a driver drove straight into their driveway, colliding with two trucks. A neighbor's security camera picked up the car speeding by followed by the crash.

The family was at home at the time with young children.

"Last night I had two little boys here. The situation could've been very, very different," Luke Russell said.

"They could've been outside. The gentleman who came through my driveway last night was not going to stop regardless of who was in it or not."

The couple has been in contact with the city about the intersection since the last crash in November.

In front of their house, you'll find various mirrors laying on a brick wall.

"I guess I get to keep part of the people's vehicle whenever they crash into my home," Russell said.

The city's public works department told 25 News the issue isn't simple to fix, and is more of an issue of driving under the influence than with the design of the road.

The Russell family wants to see fixes such as speed bumps or a roundabout leading to the end of the street.

"We could find somewhere else to live. But ultimately we're just passing the problem off to someone else and the next family that lives here is gonna be in danger," Alli Russell said.

The public works department said it will review the crash report once it arrives at its office in the next couple of weeks.