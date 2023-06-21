Waco dog park struggling to repair damage from storm almost a week later

WACO, Texas — The HOT Dog Park in Waco is still working to clean up damage from a hailstorm on Friday.

Many branches were broken, nine trees were downed, and even some of their gates were damaged. This comes not long after another storm also wrecked havoc on the park.

The privately-owned park was already facing a shortage of funds after the first clean up on top of the cost of their monthly expenses.

"For this time of year also to coincide with a downing of at least nine trees, the crushing of our front gate, and then having to get in a bunch of other work, it just made it more complex," Board Chairmember Michael Wellborn told 25 News.

The Board is now asking the public for help. They've started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of damage, but also ask frequent park goers consider donating on a monthly basis.

"Every little bit helps, certainly," Wellborn said.

"There's people who donated one dollar every time they take their dog to the park. There's people who donate nine dollars a month, who donate $4.82 a month — not sure why."

For more information on how you can donate, volunteer or help the park, you can visit their site here.