Waco daycare owner, employee plead guilty to 2017 child abuse charges

WACO, Texas — A Waco daycare owner and her employee appeared in a district court on Tuesday to plead guilty to charges of injuring and endangering children back in 2017.

Pepper Jones, former owner of Miss Pepper's Place in Waco, plead guilty to one count of injury to a child and six counts of endangering a child.

Her employee, Brittany Starr Hale, plead guilty to six counts of injury to a child.

The two appeared in court virtually in the 54th District Court. Multiple parents of the victims watched from the courtroom.

Arrest affidavits obtained by 25 News in 2017 showed Hale forcibly grabbed, hit and pulled the hair of children at the daycare. The victims at the time ranged from 10 months old to 2 years old.

Injury to a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Sentencing for Jones and Hale is set to occur at a later date.