Waco Civil Air Patrol Chaplain honored for relief work during pandemic

WACO, TX — A Waco Civil Air Patrol Chaplain was honored for his relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) James E. Williams CAP of the Waco Composite Squadron was honored this past January by the Civil Air Patrol Southwest Region Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Nancy Smalley for his contributions to the CAP Chaplains Corps, especially for his efforts in local COVID pandemic relief.

Chaplain Williams supported all six of the Waco Composite Squadron’s recent pandemic food distribution activities at Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry in Robinson, Texas, according to the Civil Air Patrol.

Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Civil Air Patrol Texas Wing consists of 79 Squadrons across the State of Texas and performs the CAP’s 3 Congressionally mandated missions of Aerospace Education, Emergency Services, and Cadet Programs.

Civil Air Patrol Southwest Region Chaplain staff said they took notice of Chaplain Williams’ contribution and also that of other Southwest Region Volunteer Chaplains when it recognized COVID pandemic relief missions along with other Southwest Region missions conducted in 2020.

The recognition came in the form of a special Challenge Coin designed by Lt. Col. Jane Smalley CAP of CAP’s Red Oak Cadet Squadron.

According to CAP, the Coin specifically recognizes the extraordinary achievements of Southwest Region Chaplains in all eight of the 2020 hurricane relief responses they mounted during the unprecedented 2020 hurricane season and recognizes the COVID pandemic response missions from all six of the Southwest Region States.

Chaplain Williams received his coin directly from Chaplain Smalley.

“As I was looking at this year, 2020, I looked for a way to remember the historical events that have affected the Southwest Region," Chaplain Smalley stated. "With the help of my daughter Jane Smalley, I created a coin to present to the members of the Chaplain Corps who served in some capacity during these missions. It was also a way to thank you for your service and to remind you of these historical events.”

Chaplain Williams expressed his appreciation for the recognition from Chaplain Smalley and also for the opportunity to serve in some capacity to help people disrupted by these simultaneous major disasters.