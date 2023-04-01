Waco church members headed to assist Mississippi tornado victims

WACO, Texas — Members of the Calvary Chapel of Waco are headed to Mississippi on Sunday to provide relief to victims of last weekend's storms.

Led by senior pastor Albert Fuentes, or 'Pastor Fu', members are set to bring hundreds of pounds of food to serve to residents.

"You know, food is a good language. It's a good love language," Fuentes said as he grilled inside the 'Pastor Fu BBQ' truck on Thursday afternoon.

The truck is open in Waco every Thursday and Friday in front of the church, located at 18th Street and Sanger Avenue. The proceeds are used for disaster relief trips like this one.

In recent months, members have traveled to assist after Hurricane Ian, flooding in Kentucky and the massacre in Uvalde.

"There's no way that we can see somebody struggle through life and what they're going through, and us not do anything about it," said associate pastor David Ochoa, who is also heading to Mississippi this weekend.

Calvary is coordinating with local law enforcement in Mississippi to efficiently provide the assistance.

The church plans to bring 400 hot dogs, 400 hamburgers and 300 pounds of brisket and pork.