Waco bus rapid transit project in development, looking for public feedback

WACO, TX — The bus rapid transit (BRT) project will reach 13 miles and provide buses every 15 minutes, during peak service hours, for Waco residents needing safe and reliable transit service to their place of work, medical appointments, social services, and educational services.

The BRT project still in development and is now at the next phase in completing the preliminary engineering and environmental review process in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

The Waco Transit System (WTS) has been working on evaluations for 14 possible BRT station locations, and their design, in the last 10 months of development. And, WTS is also looking for public input on the project.

A live virtual public meeting will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. for community members to learn more and share feedback. The project team will also inform the public on the final recommendations for BRT station locations and list the next steps for the completion process of the project.

To participate and provide feedback for the BRT Project, community members can call the project comment line at (844) 922-6278, email WacoBRT@gmail.com, or complete the feedback form online by Friday, July 2.