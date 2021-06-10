Waco Animal Shelter reaches capacity due to recent storms, community urgently encouraged to help

WACO, TX — Recent rainfall in Central Texas has caused a high intake of dogs at the Humane Society of Central Texas. The shelter is urging the community to help make space as the shelter serves a majority of Central Texas.

The shelter says 93 new dogs have been taken in over the past week which is half of the shelter's capacity to hold large dogs.

100 dogs need to leave the shelter by June 13, to make life-saving space.

The shelter will be open on Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm to adopt and foster as many dogs as possible.

If you know someone who may have lost a pet, encourage them to visit the shelter.

You can also go online for a real-time map of where and when pets were picked up.