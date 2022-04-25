Violent weekend in Waco after 5 people shot in different incidents, police say

WACO, Texas — Police said at least five people have been shot during separate incidents – in what's shaping up to be a violent weekend for Waco residents.

The violence started sometime Saturday night, when officers with the Waco Police Department responded to a large house party in the 1200 block of Texas Ave., police said.

Waco P.D. tells 25 News officers found two people shot with injuries that are "not considered life-threatening," while no one has been arrested in connection with the shootings.

Just hours later, a suspect shot one person in the chest, leaving them fighting for their life, police said.

Officials said officers found the gunshot victim around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Mr. Magoo's Sports Bar off of Ruby Avenue and Hodde Drive.

Police said they are still searching for who pulled the trigger.

About five miles away, a fight escalated into gunfire at 3 a.m. outside a Waco food truck, police said.

Waco police said officers also found two people shot at El Pollo Palenque Taqueria in the 1400 block of LaSalle Ave.

Three people became involved in "an altercation", and when one person walked away, he shot two people, according to police.

Officials said no one has been arrested in connection with that shooting as well.