'Very realistic' toy pistol found in student's backpack at Midway Middle School

HEWITT, TX — Dr. Herb Cox, Principal of Midway Middle School, sent a letter to parents notifying them that a "very realistic" toy pistol had been found in a student's backpack on campus.

A student at Midway Middle School reported that another student showed him a gun in his backpack, the student then reported it.

Administrators were able to immediately locate the student before classes even begun and found the student had a "very realistic airsoft (toy replica) pistol."

Principal Dr. Cox stresses the importance of talking to children about their role in school safety and that the school will continue to do the same.

Read the full statement below: