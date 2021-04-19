'Very realistic' toy pistol found in student's backpack at Midway Middle School

HEWITT, TX — Dr. Herb Cox, Principal of Midway Middle School, sent a letter to parents notifying them that a "very realistic" toy pistol had been found in a student's backpack on campus.
A student at Midway Middle School reported that another student showed him a gun in his backpack, the student then reported it.
Administrators were able to immediately locate the student before classes even begun and found the student had a "very realistic airsoft (toy replica) pistol."
Principal Dr. Cox stresses the importance of talking to children about their role in school safety and that the school will continue to do the same.
Read the full statement below:
First thing this morning, a student reported that another student showed him a gun in his backpack. We immediately located the student in Zero Hour before classes had even begun, along with the backpack, and found a very realistic airsoft (toy replica) pistol.
The student who reported it had no way of knowing whether it was real or not; he is to be commended for doing the right thing to report it immediately and keep the school safe. Fortunately, our relationships with students, safety protocols, drills, and systems in place for reporting and investigation led to a quick resolution.
I cannot stress enough the importance of talking to your kids about their role in school safety, and we will continue to do the same. First and foremost, safety is the top priority. It is always important to report anything seen or heard to authorities as soon as possible. All threats to school security have serious consequences, including toy guns or social media posts like we have experienced earlier this year.
Thank you, as always, for your support.
Dr. Herb Cox, Principal of Midway Middle School