WACO, Texas — An early morning fire has ravished a vacant house for the second time this year, officials said.

Around 5:59 a.m. this morning, firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Witt, according to the Waco Fire Department.

The house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

Said house had previously caught on fire about two months ago, fire officials said.

An investigation into this fire remains active and ongoing.