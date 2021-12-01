UPS shares shipping tips for shoppers during the holiday season

WACO, Texas — Holiday shopping is in full swing and if you're shopping online or sending a gift to someone UPS has 3 simple steps you can follow to make sure your package arrives on time.

The first thing to know is that UPS is encouraging folks to shop early.

There's nothing you or UPS can do about the supply chain issues, so buy what's available right now.

"Global supply chain bottlenecks have been a problem for us all," UPS spokesperson Nakea Shelton said. "The good news is, UPS will deliver."

The shipping company claims to have consistently achieved an on-time delivery rate of over 95% but you have to do your part by not procrastinating.

Step two is making sure to ship everything early to make sure your gift makes it on time.

"Early is best. So, shopping early, shipping early, and allowing us to deliver early for you is going to be the best recipe for success this year," Shelton said.

UPS now has a larger network on the ground and in the air, creating faster processing capabilities and more automated facilities to speed up deliveries.

Step 3 is proper packing.

"We have certified packing experts in every single one of our UPS stores," Shelton said. "So why don't you just bring the package to us and allow us to do the hard work and the heavy lifting for you."

These are the most important shipping deadlines:

3 Day Select: December 21

Second Day Air: December 22

Next Day Air: December 23rd

UPS is also hiring to keep up with the holiday package delivery demand.

The company needs more than 100,000 seasonal employees this holiday season, including package handlers, drivers, and helpers for drivers.

According to UPS, a lot of the people who apply end up getting an offer within half an hour.

Nearly a third of the company's current workforce started out as seasonal employees.

You can apply online on the UPS website.