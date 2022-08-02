Updates provided on multi-million dollar Waco riverfront development projects

WACO, Texas — With a new Baylor basketball pavilion under construction and new city riverwalk projects underway, hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested in Waco's riverfront district.

The city council approved the $216.6 million Foster Pavilion, which will house Baylor's basketball programs, back in December. Construction of the new facility is underway along the Brazos river on the west side of I-35.

New renderings that will be shared at Tuesday's city council meeting show current design plans for the city's riverwalk project, including a waterfall and elevated walkway.

The riverfront complex is set to also include restaurants and public art. The city estimates a total of $700 million will be brought to the area.

