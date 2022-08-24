United Way of Waco-McLennan County release action plan to meet community's needs

WACO, Texas — After United Way Waco-McLennan County released their 2021 'Are the Children Well?' report, the number of those in need was shocking to many community leaders, being a clear sign that something needs to be done in the county.

The struggles many face in our community is seen day-by-day by Dr. Iliana Neumann since she first moved to Waco in 2016. She shared her surprise at "how many people are still lacking."

United Way Waco-McLennan County echoed the same concerns after the report in 2021 revealed 29% of children in Waco live in poverty. A number that is "unreasonably high, and it is just a wake-up call to realize those are kids living down the street from you and going to school with your kids," says Haley O' Connell.

The 'Community Action Plan' was created to reach residents where they are and ensure kids can start their life the right way. Dr. Neumann shared the only way they can achieve that goal is to speak to the community by simply asking "what is it that you need?"

Although it will take time for change to come. The action plan will serve as a living document for community residents to go back to. A tool that is available to hold leaders accountable with hopes for a better future.

For more on the action plan, please visit United Way Waco-McLennan County website.