Ukrainian official visits Waco, meets with McLennan County leaders

WACO, Texas — A Ukrainian state official met with McLennan County leaders on Tuesday to discuss the war-torn country's needs.

State representative of Odesa, Ukraine, Alexander Denisenko spoke at an event hosted by Acts of Mercy International and Unbound Now Waco.

Attendees included local judges, mayors and law enforcement officials.

"The biggest thing is the humanitarian crisis that still exists. We don't have food supplies getting to the right people, especially to the really affected areas," Denisenko said.

Denisenko asked for assistance as the country deals with an education crisis, mental and emotional trauma, and trafficking.

"To hear it from somebody who is living it and experiences it...really hits home," said McLennan County assistant district attorney Liz Buice.

Buice is heading to Eastern Europe in June to offer her expertise is prosecuting human trafficking crimes.

"There is a high influx of that happening with the vulnerability of people trying to escape the war," Buice said.

Denisenko said more than 7,000 Ukrainian children are currently in Russian occupation.

He is hopeful U.S. assistance can help bring some of those children back.