Uber to add surcharge due to rising gas prices

WACO, TX — If you use Uber, get ready to pay more. The company is creating a surcharge to offset the cost of gas prices for drivers.

Kandice Iglehart said no day is the same.

"It's awesome, you have your good days and bad days," Iglehart said.

Spending a chunk of her time behind the wheel.

"For the most part, it's much worth it because I do it three hours a day," Iglehart said.

A side hustle with a purpose. She loves what she does but, this job is presenting some challenges. Gas prices across the country soaring. It's a direct effect of the violence happening overseas in Ukraine.

"The spike in gas prices is a direct result from Vladimir Putin," President Joe Biden said.

The imports of Russian oil are at a standstill. It's leaving people like Iglehart questioning -- Is her side hustle even worth it?

"If there was no tips and the gas kept going up... No," Iglehart said.

To combat this, Uber is adding a consumer charge to all trips. Wednesday, 45 to 55 cents will be added to the rideshare service and 35 to 45 cents onto Uber Eats deliveries.