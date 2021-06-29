TXU Energy and Caritas of Waco teaming up to distribute fans and food

WACO, TX — TXU Energy and Caritas of Waco are teaming up to provide relief to residents by distributing box fans, canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables.

The distribution will take place at 9:30 am on Thursday, July 1, at Caritas of Waco located at 300 South 15th St.

The fan donation is part of TXU Energy's Beat the Heat program in which they partner with community service organizations to help keep Texans cool and to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation.

TXU Energy is donating $5,000 in order to provide 250 fans for households in the Waco area.

Caritas will distribute the fans as part of its regular drive-thru pantry service from 8:30 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Registration is not required for this event.

Participants are to remain in their vehicle with emptied trunks so that staff members and volunteers can place food and a fan in the trunk.

