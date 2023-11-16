TxDOT, Waco leaders, advocates for people with disabilities work towards more mobility options around the city

WACO, Texas — State and local leaders met in Waco on Wednesday morning to brainstorm solutions and discuss current projects to make it safer and easier for cyclists, pedestrians and people with disabilities to get around the state.

25 News' Bobby Poitevint spoke with Suzette May, who is legally blind, about her abilities and challenges when getting around.

“It’s (being legally blind) not the end of the world. I still work. I still go grocery shopping. I still go do things in town. I still go out to eat," May said.

"My life doesn’t really look a whole lot different from before I lost my vision. It’s just I can’t see.”

May relies on her memory and her seeing eye dog to help her get around.

She is also the Vice President and Secretary for a local advocacy group, Mobilize Waco.

The biggest challenge she faces now is getting into the city from her home in rural McLennan County.

“Honestly, the idea of Uber and Lyft is great, but I have a lot of problems with service dog refusals," May said.

“I would love to see public transportation within cities so that I could get to McGregor, or I could get to Temple, or I could get to Hamilton, or Dallas easily, and move within the state easily.”

May was at the Wednesday morning Bike and Pedestrian Work Group, which included officials from TxDOT, the Waco Police Department, the City of Waco Metro Planning Organization, and others.

Projects that include connecting towns and cities are in the works, and officials are working to creae integrated spaces within the city to make it easier and safer for people with disabilities to get around.

Mukesh Kumar, Director for the City of Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, was in attendance at Wednesday's meeting.

When referring to integrated spaces, Kumar said, "It basically looks like an area that you would like to be in, feel safe, feel comfortable, sometimes you can walk through it, sometimes you can stop in it, so that way the space is not something that simply serves the means from getting from Point A to Point B, but it also serves as an inviting space to be.”

The local group meets every quarter to discuss ideas and get updates on projects.

TxDOT officials are also having conversations about building safer and easier mobility options in communities across the state.

Click hereto learn more.