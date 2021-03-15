TxDOT to shift I-35 northbound mainlanes south of BUS 77 on Wednesday

WACO, TX — UPDATE:

The shift has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 17, according to TxDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to shift I-35 northbound mainlanes south of BUS 77 to the newly reconstructed lanes from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.

According to TxDOT, alternating northbound mainlanes and all northbound entrance and exit ramps from 12th Street to BUS 77 will be closed.

The northbound frontage road from 14th Street to 8th Street is expected to be open and should help with traffic flow during the shift. Signage will be in place to help inform and direct drivers, TxDOT said. Travelers are encouraged to use Loop 340 to avoid construction zones.

The northbound entrance ramp near 17th Street and the northbound exit ramp for 5th/4th Streets – Downtown – University Parks Drive (Exit 334B) will be reconstructed to connect with the new lanes and are expected to be closed until Friday afternoon, March 19.

Northbound drivers will need to exit at 17th/18th Streets (Exit 334) to access 8th Street beginning Wednesday morning, March 17.

Additionally, the northbound exit for MLK Boulevard (Exit 335C) will close for up to one year so crews can work in the area. To access Downtown Waco, northbound drivers can exit at 5th/4th Streets – Downtown – University Parks Drive (Exit 334B) once it reopens following the shift.

TxDOT will begin reconstructing the northbound lanes by removing the overpasses at, MLK Boulevard, Brazos River, University Parks Drive, and 4th/5th Streets.

TXDOT

There will be impacts to east and westbound travel during these activities and more information will be shared as work is scheduled.

TxDOT plans to shift remaining mainlane traffic from BUS 77 to N Loop 340 later this spring.