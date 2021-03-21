TxDOT to remove I-35 northbound overpasses at MLK Boulevard next week

WACO, TX — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to begin removing the I-35 northbound overpasses at MLK Boulevard as they continue to reconstruct I-35 through Waco.

Beginning this Monday at 9 am, TxDOT will close all east and westbound lanes of MLK Boulevard where they cross under I-35 as they work to remove the I-35 northbound overpasses.

They expect to re-open the roadway by Friday evening, March 26.

Eastbound drivers on MLK Boulevard will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at University Parks Drive.

Westbound drivers on MLK Boulevard will be directed onto the northbound I-35 mainlanes where they can exit at BUS 77 (Exit 337A) and turn around.

Once overpass removal is complete at MLK Boulevard, work to remove the northbound overpasses at University Parks Drive and 4th/5th Streets will begin.

Each removal is expected to take up to five days and will include closures of all east and westbound lanes that cross under I-35.