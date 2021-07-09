TxDOT to close some roads for construction in Waco next week

WACO, TX — The Texas Department of Transportation will be paving in several areas along I-35 in Waco next week.

Eastbound 5th Street where it crosses under I-35 will be closed on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 7 pm and plans to reopen Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the afternoon. Drivers will be redirected to the southbound I-35 frontage road and will be able to turn around at 18th Street.

The northbound I-35 exit 335A and the northbound I-35 frontage road from 17th Street to 4th Street will be closed on Monday from 7 pm to 6 am. Traffic will be directed to the northbound I-35 entrance ramp north of 17th Street. Local traffic will be able to access side streets from 17th Street to 8th Street.

After construction is complete, the northbound I-35 frontage road from 4th Street to University Parks Dr. will be closed on Tuesday, July 13 from 7 pm to 6 am for paving. Drivers will be redirected to Dutton Avenue and eastbound University Parks Dr.

These schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

