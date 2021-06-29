Watch
TxDOT plans to close portion of I-35 frontage road due to construction

Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 29, 2021
WACO, TX — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the northbound I-35 frontage road from 5th St to University Parks Drive.

The closure will take place on Tuesday, June 29, from 7 pm to 6 am to install a wastewater line.

Drivers will be directed to Dutton Avenue and eastbound University Parks Dr while construction is underway.

For real-time traffic updates and pedestrian crossing information on I-35 in Waco, visit this website.

