Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Two drivers from Bryan, Central Texas killed in fatal IH-35 crash

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 18:01:46-05

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash that killed two on Wednesday on IH-35 in McLennan County.

DPS said both drivers in the two-vehicle accident were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson at 12:50 a.m.

The two vehicles collided head-on when 72-year-old Willie David Jackson of Bryan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of IH-35 near mile marker 326 in Lorena, according to DPS.

Jackson's vehicle collided with a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by 20-year-old Warren James Hadley of Round Rock.

The investigation of the crash is still active and open.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019