Two drivers from Bryan, Central Texas killed in fatal IH-35 crash

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash that killed two on Wednesday on IH-35 in McLennan County.

DPS said both drivers in the two-vehicle accident were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson at 12:50 a.m.

The two vehicles collided head-on when 72-year-old Willie David Jackson of Bryan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of IH-35 near mile marker 326 in Lorena, according to DPS.

Jackson's vehicle collided with a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup, driven by 20-year-old Warren James Hadley of Round Rock.

The investigation of the crash is still active and open.