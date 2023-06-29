TSTC's student-run restaurant is back open for the summer

WACO, Texas — The Greta Watson Culinary Arts Center is back open and ready to serve cuisine from around the world. Students this year will be serving Southern, Mexican, Brazilian and Caribbean dishes throughout the summer. This experience also give them a chance to learn in a full-service dining restaurant.

"The restaurant is open, I get a different group of students so it is always nice to see the difference in how they are going to run and manage the front of the house during our service," says Lead Culinary Instructor, Martha Rivera.

Students like Jacob Palacio say this is his chance to showcase his talents and passion for the culinary arts.

"For me there is no plan B. I am in food to stay," says Palacio.

He hopes to one day follow his dreams and become a private chef. Until then, he will continue to team up with his fellow students to bring a 5-star dining experience to everyone who walk through their doors.

"There are kids that come in here that have no experience that don't know what they're getting into but you just, you have to love it. If you don't love it, you're done. You're out," adds Palacio.

The serving days and themes, which are subject to change, are:



June 30, Southern. BOOKED

July 14, German. BOOKED

July 19 and July 21, Caribbean.

July 28, Brazilian.

Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, Mexican.

Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, Southern Brunch.

Weekly menus will be posted on the Facebook pages for TSTC in Waco and the Great W. Watson Culinary Arts Center. You can reserve your seat at the restaurant by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu. For more information on the program, you can visit their website here.