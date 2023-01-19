Tru Jamaica reopens as temporary food truck on Baylor campus after fire

WACO, Texas — After a fire destroyed Tru Jamaica in December, the restaurant officially reopened as a food truck on the Baylor campus this week.

While the restaurant works to rebuild, its return is a collaboration with Baylor Dining, as well as a truck donation from Di Campli's Italian restaurant in Waco.

The truck is currently operating Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Rosebalm Fountain on 5th Street.

"I'm really encouraging other businesses: Don't go through anything alone. Reach out. Let other people know. Because the Waco community is amazing," said Vivia Charles, co-owner of Tru Jamaica.

The owners told 25 News in December that the fire was caused by an electrical wire and began to smolder inside for a few hours, melting everything in its path. A neighbor called the Waco Fire Department.

The collaboration with the university came after regional director of dining, Sean McMahon, heard about the restaurant fire. He then called co-owner Aniceto Charles, who graciously accepted the offer to operate on campus.

"I just think it's important that we come alongside Baylor, and part of their mission is to be part of a caring community," McMahon said. "This is a way that we can reach out and help those in need."

The Jamaican Waco staple is set to use the truck for at least the rest of the semester.

The restaurant continues to work to rebuild, with its GoFundMe now nearing $30,000.