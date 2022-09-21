Transition fair guides students with disabilities through life after high school

WACO, Texas — Education Service Center Region 12 hosted a transition fair for high school students with disabilities and their families on Tuesday night, hoping to help them prepare for life after graduation.

The 'Let Your Light Shine' fair gave families access to resources to help guide them through the process of college, careers and independent living.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports just 31 percent of people living with disabilities are employed. ESC Region 12 said part of the transition fair's purpose is to help bridge that gap.

"All these students have such potential," said ESC Region 12 education specialist Monica Johnson. "And we just want to be there to help them facilitate that and reach their goals and help them with that self-determination."

Parents, like Franklin Daniell of Clifton, attended in hopes of making sure his son, Luke, has a chance of working or going to college once he graduates high school.

Born with down syndrome, Luke aspires to go into the workforce after school.

"He inspires me to get up," Franklin Daniell said. "I mean, I don't have no excuse compared to what that kid has been through."

Cole Copas and his mother, Courtney, also attended the fair. Cole has struggled with autism, epilepsy and ADHD, but is looking forward to going to college once he graduates.

Copas applauded the development of programs like the transition fair.

"There weren't a lot of things like this that would happen when I was like 9, and younger, so I guess it's just good to see stuff like this evolve," he said.

More resources to help guide families through the transition from high school to life after is available on the ESC Region 12 websites. Those resources can be viewed here.