Train-pedestrian crash kills woman believed to have been homeless: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A woman believed to have been homeless is dead after being struck by a train, police said.

At 6:48 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched around the area of South 32nd and Clay Avenue on reports of a train-pedestrian crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Upon arrival, police said EMS searched the area and found a 40-year-old female who had been hit.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have since been notified.

"The Waco Police Department would like to remind everyone that walking along or on train tracks is against the law," Cierra Shipley, Waco PIO said.

"Please be safe when crossing train tracks and always be mindful when a train is passing through."