Topgolf's Waco location set to open this weekend

WACO, TX — Topgolf in Waco finally has an opening date!

The company announced the Waco location of Topgolf will be open beginning Friday, April 23, 2021.

The facility features hitting bays that are 11 feet apart, food that can be ordered from the pavilion and a 9-hole mini-golf course.

The venue includes 30 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted with Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer technology for people to partake in fan-favorite games such as Angry Birds by Topgolf and Jewel Jam and play iconic virtual golf courses like Pebble Beach and St Andrews.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place such as social distancing and protocols that will keep guests and associates protected. The staff has also enhanced disinfecting measures throughout the facility.

Reservations are available 7 days out for Guests to book prior to visiting the venue, but walk-ins are welcome.

Topgolf is located at 2301 Creekview Dr. and is open Monday through Thursday 10 am to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday 10 am to 12 am and Sunday 10 am to 11 pm.