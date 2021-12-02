Three Bosqueville cheerleaders to perform in Pearl Harbor parade

WACO, TX — Three cheerleaders from Bosqueville High School are heading to Hawaii to perform in the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. The girls will perform with a few hundred other "All American" cheerleaders.

The cheer squad attends a National Cheerleaders Association camp every summer where they have the opportunity to try out as an All-American.

"All American is when the people who run the camp go and select people out of the crowd for jumps, tumbling, spirit, sharpness, leadership - just certain aspects of cheer that they think you excel in," Bosqueville sophomore Marissa Swank said.

Swank, freshman Annie Battistella and junior Victoria Compo were three of the girls they selected to audition for the title. This year All Americans were invited to perform in the parade, an opportunity the girls called an honor.

"I'm like really honored to be able to show [and] I'm thankful for their service through my cheering," Swank said.

"It's fun to know we are representing Bosqueville and also being role models to kids here," Compo said.

This is the first year the school is sending squad members to an All-American performance and cheer sponsor Melissa Swanson told 25News they could not be more proud.

"They'll get to go perform in the parade with about 600 dancers and cheerleaders from different schools around the country who are going to perform," Swanson said. "It's a huge accomplishment and we're so excited."

The girls leave Saturday morning for the performance on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of a date that will live in infamy.