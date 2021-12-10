Threats made against two Central Texas schools

WACO, Texas — Threats were made against two Waco area schools on Wednesday.

According to Waco High Principal Lisa Saxenian, students reported a a social media post which claimed someone was planning a shooting at the school on Thursday.

She said police investigated the post and determined the threat was not credible.

"I want to reassure our families that our campus is safe," said Saxenian. "Even when a threat is not credible, it can create real anxiety. For those reasons, making false threats is a serious issue, and students who are found to have made false threats can face both disciplinary and criminal consequences."

A threat was also made against the intermediate school in Robinson.

In a message to parents, Robinson ISD said the threat was investigated and "the student in question has been secured from campuses."

25 News reached out to the district for more information.

A call to the district office and emails to both Superintendent Dr. Michael Hope and Assistant Superintendent Tim Van Cleave were not returned.