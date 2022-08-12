‘They are still together,’ Family shares memories of loved ones killed in triple- fatal crash

Friday marks 72 hours since Rachel Hernandez has been able to see her son Raul Julian Ramos.

Ramos, his wife Abigail Marie Ramos, and their daughter Lilith Ramos were killed in a head on collision Tuesday afternoon in Falls County.

"Just knowing all three of them, and their smile. I couldn't get that one final touch," Hernandez said. "You kind of go numb."

Raul and Abigail were loving parents who lived to see their daughter smile. Hernandez said her son and his wife were always taking pictures of Lilith.

Those pictures are now moments frozen in time highlighting memories she holds close. Raul's step father Rolando Hernandez said even in his final moments he was all about family.

"He was a good kid and goofy," said Mr. Hernandez. "He always wanted to be around family. Even with this accident he went to go see visit some of family in Rockdale and he was on his way back home when this tragedy happened."

Right now the family is still in limbo waiting for dental records to officially confirm, what they already know in their hearts.

