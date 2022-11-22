The cost of Thanksgiving in the U.S. this year

WACO, Texas — Shopping for that traditional thanksgiving meal is costing more for many families across the nation and right here in Central Texas, but if you need a little help putting a meal on the table this Thanksgiving there are options.

Nearly 40 percent of Americans are expected to pay more for groceries this holiday season. Turkeys are 8 percent more expensive this year.

“Some of that is related to issues with influenza, but it’s also that you know the cost of feeding these birds have gone up quite a bit just like groceries have for us,” said Audrey McElroy the Department for poultry science at Texas A&M.

Market research firm I.R.I reports that about 18 percent of people started turkey day shopping earlier this November.

Shepherd’s Heart in Waco knows the strain many families are feeling. If your family needs a little help. Shepherd's Heart encourages families to use their services to offset some of the cost, even if the turkey or ham is gone.

“We may not have turkeys, we may not have the stuffing, we may not have some of the thing that they would like to have but we have good nutritious food. If you come here first and then go to the store to fill in the gaps, you’ll save a lot of money that’s the key right there," Robert Gager Director of Shepherd’s Heart said.

Shepherds Heart has provided meals to over 63,000 families this year that’s double what they served last year and they say they believe this will continue as we continue in the holiday season.