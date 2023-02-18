Texas organizations to come together to support mothers of gun violence victims

WACO, Texas — Non-profit organizations are coming together to host a Walk-a-Thon to support mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

The Walk-A-Thon will be hosted by HER Skin, a Texas non-profit dedicated to the empowerment of women, in partnership with the Montrell Phenix Stop the Violence Foundation.

The goal is to raise funds for three Waco women who lost their sons to gun violence — Paula Crain Peoples, Shelia Hiliard, and Alicia Gully.

The walk is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at McLane Stadium.

Pre-registration is $25, while day-of registration will be $30.

More information and registration can be found on the HER Skin Foundation website.