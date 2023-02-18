Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Texas organizations to come together to support mothers of gun violence victims

Screenshot 2023-02-17 181708.png
HER Skin Foundation
Screenshot 2023-02-17 181708.png
Posted at 8:54 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 21:54:16-05

WACO, Texas — Non-profit organizations are coming together to host a Walk-a-Thon to support mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

The Walk-A-Thon will be hosted by HER Skin, a Texas non-profit dedicated to the empowerment of women, in partnership with the Montrell Phenix Stop the Violence Foundation.

The goal is to raise funds for three Waco women who lost their sons to gun violence — Paula Crain Peoples, Shelia Hiliard, and Alicia Gully.

The walk is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at McLane Stadium.

Pre-registration is $25, while day-of registration will be $30.

More information and registration can be found on the HER Skin Foundation website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019