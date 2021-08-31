Texas agencies deployed to help with Hurricane Ida aftermath

WACO, TX — Agencies across Texas are deploying resources to Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

Crews are already hard at work restoring Louisiana and getting people on their feet. Agencies tell 25 News, it's not a simple job.

Eric Paul with Texas-New Mexico Power said 30 people have been sent out, six coming from Central Texas.

"What our crews will be doing is making repairs on things that the storm has damaged," said Paul. "They're going to be dealing with trees that are down, power lines down, poles down, and putting everything back up so they can be energized when it's time."

Texas Task Force One is also stepping up. Mike Donoho, one of the founders, said the first day after a storm is crucial.

"They'll check in with the local command post and local command center and they will put things together like a communication plan," Donoho said.

Establishing communication for those affected to even serious cases like search and rescue.

"They are doing live searches and rescues, assisting the locals, and determining the damage of the communities," Donoho said.

Paul said while the hurricane didn't impact Texas, they still have a duty to do what they can.

"When we have had hurricanes, others have come to help and assist us," Paul said.