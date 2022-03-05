Texas AG Ken Paxton appeals court ruling on transgender reassignment on youth

WACO, TX — The battle over youth transgender reassignment is intensifying.

The state now says they could investigate any parents who let their kids pursue transitioning. A judge ruling recently halted the state from investigating parents of a transgender teen--but yesterday Attorney General Ken Paxton filed to appeal that ruling.

Paxton is trying to stop a hearing scheduled for Friday, March 11.

Last month, Texas Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to open investigations into parents that may provide gender-affirming care. That term refers to any sort of treatment for a transgender minor.

Some Central Texas parents of transgender children are left without options.

"I love Texas, this is home and for the first time in my life I'm thinking will I need to move somewhere safer for my kid," Lucas Land said.

The argument comes down to development. Science points to the pre-frontal cortex, the portion of our brain used to make decisions.

Opponents of gender reconstruction said a minor can not make those decisions.