TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are asking for help identifying a male suspect involved in a robbery in the Brooks Drive area.

On Tuesday morning, an unknown man walked out of a store without paying for a battery.

Police said after an employee tried to stop him, he responded by assaulting him.

The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a middle-aged male, who at the time of the incident was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 to report anomalously.