Teens charged with murder admit killing missing Waco man: Affidavit

WACO, Texas — Two teens arrested and charged last week in connection with the shooting death of a missing Waco man said they killed him to "put him out of his misery," according to an arrested affidavit.

The documents, obtained by 25 News, shed some new light into how 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox spent his final moments, according to the suspects.

Waco police said James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, killed Wilcox on or around Dec. 23.

The teens said they got into a confrontation with Wilcox and shot him. While the wounded man was dying, the suspects said they shot Wilcox again, killing him as an act mercy.

Wilcox was first reported missing to police six days later, but investigators said a cell phone, belonging to the missing man, was brought a convenience store the following day.

Witnesses told police that Wilcox had not been to the gym in over 10 days prior, which was "highly uncharacteristic even despite the Christmas holiday."

When investigators arrived at Wilcox's home in the 800 block of Garrett Ave., they found Willis, Stephens and a 17-year-old girl living there.

The teens told police that Wilcox left the home on Christmas Eve without taking his car or possessions. Inside the home, officers said they "observed several suspicious circumstances."

The trio told police items taken out of the missing man's 2021 Ford Escape were moved to make room for camping equipment.

A subsequent search warrant found a large amount of blood in the trunk of the vehicle.

Detectives spoke to Willis and Stephens on Jan. 6, where both admitted to shooting Wilcox to death and disposed of his body.

The third teen connected to the case, whom 25 News chose not to identify because they are a minor, led investigators Friday to the man's body located in a ravine across from Baylor's campus.

She faces felony charges for failing to report the murder to authorities.

Still, it's the details missing in the affidavit that are most glaring.

The documents do not disclose the relationship Wilcox had with the teens, or why they were living in his home.

Both Willis and Stephens face felony charges for murder and disposing of a body and have bonds of $1.5 million each.