Teen charged with 2 counts of manslaughter after April crash: Waco police

WACO, Texas – Police have identified and arrested an 18-year-old driver of a Chrysler 300 involved in an April car-motorcycle crash that resulted in the deaths of two.

Sergio Alejandro Almendarez was arrested this week and charged with two counts of manslaughter, Waco police said in a news release.

The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It happened when Almendarez attempted a U-turn, hitting a motorcyclist and their passenger riding on a 2006 Suzuki, according to police.

Killed were 28-year-old driver Aaron Neason and 26-year-old passenger Leslie Rogers, police said.

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

