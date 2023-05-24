Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Teen charged with 2 counts of manslaughter after April crash: Waco police

Crash
25 News
Crash
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 10:58:41-04

WACO, Texas – Police have identified and arrested an 18-year-old driver of a Chrysler 300 involved in an April car-motorcycle crash that resulted in the deaths of two.

Sergio Alejandro Almendarez was arrested this week and charged with two counts of manslaughter, Waco police said in a news release.

The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It happened when Almendarez attempted a U-turn, hitting a motorcyclist and their passenger riding on a 2006 Suzuki, according to police.

Killed were 28-year-old driver Aaron Neason and 26-year-old passenger Leslie Rogers, police said.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

UPDATE

WACO, Texas — Waco police have identified the driver and passenger who died in a motorcycle crash late Sunday.

Killed were 28-year-old driver Aaron Neason and 26-year-old passenger Leslie Rogers, Waco police said.

The accident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It happened after another driver attempted a U-turn.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.

Hosting Right Now

Around 9:06 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched near the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they learned of a driver of a Chrysler 300 who had attempted to make a U-turn on North MLK Jr. Blvd

Officers said at that moment, the driver hit a motorcyclist and their passenger riding on a 2006 Suzuki.

Waco police said the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead on the scene and their passenger was transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, Waco police said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019