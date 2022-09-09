Taylor Museum of Waco History reopens Saturday with fun-packed open house

WACO, Texas — We all know a little bit about the Declaration of Independence, George Washington, and how our country started but what about the city you live in and its history?

If you stop by the Taylor Museum of Waco History, you will learn about the original pioneers of Waco from the tribes who first lived on the land to the first colonizers to build cabins, the Texas Cotton Palace and more.

“Everything is kind of in chronological order. You’re welcome to the beginning of April, and you will see the native indigenous that lived here and how they lived in the wigwam. I also see some of the hieroglyphics that are there,” said Taylor Museum of Waco History Office Manager Destiny Hallman.

The museum’s been around for 30 years but Saturday will be the first time they opened its doors since its founder Helen Marie Taylor passed away in January.

“It has always been open by appointment only. We are finally starting to make changes...public can just walk in and enjoy the Museum,” said Hallman.

To celebrate Taylor’s life and the museum, on Saturday they plan to hold an open house with several activities.

“We are gonna have rock climbing, free Chick-fil-A, George’s and McCallister’s lemonade. We will have a longhorn steer here,” said Hallman.

They are also planning to make even more changes like upgrading the flooring, having more interactive displays, and adding more history.

“This museum there is not a ton of a broad span of Waco’s history. We are looking forward to adding more African-American culture as well as Hispanic history. We want everyone to bring their family and have something that everyone can relate to and show that children how they were a part of our history here in Waco Texas,” said Hallman.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will also have the Men’s Baylor Basketball Team in attendance and a historic gun fighting reenactment.