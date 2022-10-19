Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts.

Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.

Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state, totaling $750,000.

Police said Hernandez is also wanted for causing an accident and not stopping to render aid.

Hernandez is said to have fled during a traffic stop, according to the Waco Police Department.

As a multi-jurisdictional investigation, police said the following agencies are involved:

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

Robinson PD

Bellmead PD

Plano PD



Waco police said their detectives - alongside other agencies from across the state - are also working to apprehend the suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Gonzalez or Hernandez is asked to call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or online.