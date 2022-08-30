Suspect who fled from traffic stop, ran through field arrested in Waco

A 20-year-old Waco man who fled from officers at a traffic stop, and was last seen running through a field, was arrested by US Marshals on Monday.

Lorena police said Teyquun Payne had fled from the traffic stop on I-35 on Saturday, August 20, and ran through the field eastbound between South Old Temple Road and Callan Ranch Road.

"Another subject was detained and officers recovered a handgun," said police.

Police received reports of a man approaching people asking to use their telephone or hitch a ride.

Warrants for Payne unlawfully carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest were secured said Lorena police. He is now being held in McLennan County Jail under a $111,500 bond.

"Payne was also wanted out of Coryell County and Copperas Cove PD for aggravated robbery," said police.